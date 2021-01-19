U Network (UUU) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $377,239.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

