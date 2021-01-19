U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 921,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $400,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,045,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth $2,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 193.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USCR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $854.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.34.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
