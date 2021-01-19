UBS ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI) Trading 0.7% Higher

UBS ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI) shares traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

