UBS ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:USV) Stock Price Down 7.2%

UBS ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:USV) shares dropped 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UBS ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:USV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 21.97% of UBS ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

