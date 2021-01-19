UBS Group Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $227.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $194.00 to $227.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.51. 42,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.