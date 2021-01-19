UBS Group Downgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Neutral

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.27. 42,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.