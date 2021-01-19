UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 192,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

