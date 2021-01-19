UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

SNY traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

