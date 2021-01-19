UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $4,657,200.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,998. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UDR by 37.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,205 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 66.1% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of UDR by 21.5% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

