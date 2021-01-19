UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. UGI accounts for 1.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.06% of UGI worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 1,290,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.