Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 43,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,447. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Umpqua by 115.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 781,033 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 684,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

