UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCG. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.35 ($11.00).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

