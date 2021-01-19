Unison Advisors LLC Buys 330 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 194.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,934. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

