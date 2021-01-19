Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,333 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

EFV traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,484,613 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

