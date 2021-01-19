Unison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,866,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,967,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 282,126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 14,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

