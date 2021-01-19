Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,020. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

