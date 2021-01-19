Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. 734,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,123,253. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

