United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. United Microelectronics comprises 0.9% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 588,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 68.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 267,148 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 111,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 12,721,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

