United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. 23,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,732. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.