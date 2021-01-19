United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry over the past year. The company is gaining from rising demand stemming from coronavirus-induced elevated at-home consumption. This was seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with sales gaining from robust customer demand, including benefits of cross selling. Moreover, management anticipates food-at-home consumption demand to remain elevated, outpacing the demand for away-from-home services for the rest of fiscal 2021. Also, United Natural is focused on growing higher margin private brands, e-commerce and Retail Solutions businesses. However, higher costs related to coronavirus-induced hurdles are a concern for United Natural. Notably, it incurred incremental operating costs of around $20 million in fiscal first quarter. We also note that both sales and earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNFI. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.70.

UNFI opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

