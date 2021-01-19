UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,433. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.23 and its 200 day moving average is $324.62.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

