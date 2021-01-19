UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $405.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.32.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.19. 3,343,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

