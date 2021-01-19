Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on U. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.60.

Shares of U traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.79. 37,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,205. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $6,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,070,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,194,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

