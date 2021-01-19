UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,657,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 48,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $101.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

