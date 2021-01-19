UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,059. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $350.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

