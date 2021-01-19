UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.66 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,128,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 182,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.88. 2,980,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average is $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

