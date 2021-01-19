UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.12. 6,907,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

