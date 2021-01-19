UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.92 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $4,617,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.27. 6,415,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

