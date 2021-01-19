UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,262 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Corning by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 105.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 16.5% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 192.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

