UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 14,966 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,028. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

