UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 254 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

