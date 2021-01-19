UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 912 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 632,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 876,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 167,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 43,277 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 7,636,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

