Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $24.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNM. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.22 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

