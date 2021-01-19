Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 30,003 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,780. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13.

