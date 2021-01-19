Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.14. 30,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $130.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

