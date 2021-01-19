Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270,005. The firm has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

