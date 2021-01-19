Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 123,325 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,325 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 262,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,460. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.