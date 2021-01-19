Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. 71,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.