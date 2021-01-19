Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 209,045 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 185,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.