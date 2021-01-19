Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $5,814,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,892.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 97,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,363 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 92,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

