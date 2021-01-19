Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.11. 55,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.86. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

