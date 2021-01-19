Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,982. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $358.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.30.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

