Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Boosted by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,574,000 after buying an additional 431,169 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 2,306,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

