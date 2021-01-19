Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Boosted by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $76,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 862.1% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.06. 334,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.24. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $179.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

