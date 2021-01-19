Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) is First United Bank Trust’s 5th Largest Position

First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.5% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First United Bank Trust owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.58. 7,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,610. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

