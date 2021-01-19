Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after buying an additional 257,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.59. 519,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,213. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $215.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

