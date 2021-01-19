Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after buying an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after buying an additional 406,609 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,840. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

