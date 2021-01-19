Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,934,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.10. 3,426,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,037. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $350.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.35.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

