Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 89,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

