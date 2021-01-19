Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 15.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $101,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.04. The company had a trading volume of 249,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.